Corn markets were looking for sources of support to offset concerns.
“China is expected to be a buyer of U.S. corn moving forward, though the spread of coronavirus adds an element of uncertainty,” Stewart-Peterson said. “Corn markets were able to find some buying support from the wheat markets yesterday, but wheat is sliding lower today.”
Corn started lower, but stayed within its recent consolidation range.
“May corn opened slightly lower and traded sharply lower on the day early in Wednesday’s session, but remained inside of yesterday’s range and its recent consolidation zone through the close,” ADM Investor Services said.