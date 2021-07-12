Corn markets viewed the latest USDA report as largely neutral. “The corn market closed higher on a neutral USDA report and hotter and drier weather forecasts,” Patti Uhrich, with CHS Hedging, said. “(In the) USDA Corn Report: 2021/2022 - planted acres up 1.6 to 92.7; harvested acres up 1.0; yield unchanged at 179.5.”
Corn market activity has been linked to wheat. “Corn futures traded higher,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “For much of 2021, wheat futures have followed the direction of corn. Today surprise low estimate of US HRS crop and concern over Canada and ND crops triggered new buying in wheat and corn followed.”