Corn

Corn

Corn markets viewed the latest USDA report as largely neutral. “The corn market closed higher on a neutral USDA report and hotter and drier weather forecasts,” Patti Uhrich, with CHS Hedging, said. “(In the) USDA Corn Report: 2021/2022 - planted acres up 1.6 to 92.7; harvested acres up 1.0; yield unchanged at 179.5.”

Corn market activity has been linked to wheat. “Corn futures traded higher,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “For much of 2021, wheat futures have followed the direction of corn. Today surprise low estimate of US HRS crop and concern over Canada and ND crops triggered new buying in wheat and corn followed.”

CropWatch Weekly Update

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

Corn markets gapped lower today as better weather helped prices hit limit levels, Jim Warren of CHS Hedging said.

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

The corn market is trading lower today on weather, despite optimism for a friendly USDA report on Monday, Ami Heesch of CHS Hedging said today.

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

“The corn market had a choppy, low volume day of trade today with a weakening trend into the close,” Jim Warren, with CHS Hedging, said. “CONA…

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

Argentina’s corn harvest near 56% complete, compared to 52% last week and 86% last year. CHS Hedging is hearing reports of decent yields.

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

Corn futures are firm this morning after seeing follow-through movement to the downside from Tuesday’s sharp sell-off. “The limit-down drop pu…

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

“The corn market held support at the bottom of its wedge pattern, but the 20 day moving average in the December contract has crossed below the…

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

Brazilian corn production was lowered by 3 mmt, John Payne of Daniels Trading noted, but the markets are “disappointed” it didn’t go any lower…

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

Going into the weekend, fundamentals are supportive, Nick Paumen of CHS Hedging said. “That still has the potential to propel the market highe…

