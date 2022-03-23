 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Corn

Corn

Traders continue to watch the news from Ukraine and how its planting might progress.

“Trade still looking for some news that China may need to buy 240 mln bu. of U.S. corn to replace Ukraine corn that may not get shipped,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “The Ukraine ag minister said that Ukraine may not plant 50% of 2022 spring crop acres.”

“The corn market opened higher but closed only on 2-5 cents on limited fresh news to trade,” Nick Paumen, with CHS Hedging, said. “The market has been focused the last few days on the reduction to corn acres in Ukraine, with some estimates their crop could be closer to 25 mmt compared to 42 mmt last year.”

CropWatch Weekly Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

Outside markets are supporting the corn market with an easing U.S. dollar and weaker U.S. stocks yesterday, Total Farm Marketing said. “The ne…

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

The Russians’ scorched earth policy is showing weakness but is bringing further doubt on wheat exports and whether the Ukraine can even produc…

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

“Basis bids for corn shipped by barge to U.S. Gulf Coast export terminals were around steady on Monday, capped by rising futures prices and we…

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

Corn futures ended higher, perhaps following wheat, according to ADM Investor Services. When does a market that sees a fundamental glass half …

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

  • Updated

China may need to buy more U.S. corn to fulfill demand needs. Weekly ethanol stats will be out today, exports tomorrow, said Matthew Strelow o…

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

Corn futures were up last night with May corn up 11 cents to 7.52-3/4 and Dec up 12 to 6.57-1/2. For now, increased U.S. export demand due to …

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

  • Updated

It is expected that up to 15 mmt of corn “may not get shipped out of the Black Sea” if the Russian war on Ukraine continues. “Putin reportedly…

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

Corn futures are supported by strong U.S. basis and potential for higher U.S. export demand, said Steve Freed of ADM Investor Services. Some f…

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

Corn markets are watching the ongoing action in Ukraine. Front month contracts were sold in favor of deferred months, which saw gains. “Underl…

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

The potential loss of Ukraine exports of corn makes the world situation tighter and could be enough to keep Corn prices trending higher for no…

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News