Traders continue to watch the news from Ukraine and how its planting might progress.
“Trade still looking for some news that China may need to buy 240 mln bu. of U.S. corn to replace Ukraine corn that may not get shipped,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “The Ukraine ag minister said that Ukraine may not plant 50% of 2022 spring crop acres.”
“The corn market opened higher but closed only on 2-5 cents on limited fresh news to trade,” Nick Paumen, with CHS Hedging, said. “The market has been focused the last few days on the reduction to corn acres in Ukraine, with some estimates their crop could be closer to 25 mmt compared to 42 mmt last year.”