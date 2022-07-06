 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Corn

People are also reading…

“Much needed rains fell, helping to alleviate some drier parts of the Midwest, yet more will be needed and on a wider scale to keep the ratings from declining further,” Total Farm Marketing said. “The bigger picture suggests over-sold, yet a continuous concern of a recession coupled with rain on the radar somewhere in the Midwest is keeping prices under pressure.”

“The corn market was back and forth and finished close to the day’s highs that were made at towards the end of the day session,” Bryant Sanderson, with CHS Hedging, said. “High winds in southeast South Dakota and southwest Minnesota yesterday afternoon damaged some grain bins and some crops, but damage doesn’t seem to be widespread so far.”

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Corn

Corn closed lower in response to the USDA reports and on some outlooks for less hot and still dry weather for the next few weeks. The reports …

Corn

North Dakota still has 10% of its intended acreage unplanted, while 88% of the US corn crop is emerged vs 78% last week, according to Total Fa…

Corn

Total U.S. corn stocks were up 6% versus last year. On-farm stocks total 2.12 billion bushels as of June 1. Farmers are just tight holders of …

Corn

Large speculators continue to reduce length in the corn market, said Joe Vaclavik of Standard Grain. The funds were net sellers of 11,000 cont…

Corn

There was only one other time when corn was $7 and the stock market collapsed, and it was 2008, and it did not end well for the corn market, s…

Corn

Corn closed lower yesterday on outlooks for less hot and still dry weather for the current week and on demand concerns. Some selling came on r…

Marketplace

Recently Listed

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News