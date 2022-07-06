People are also reading…
“Much needed rains fell, helping to alleviate some drier parts of the Midwest, yet more will be needed and on a wider scale to keep the ratings from declining further,” Total Farm Marketing said. “The bigger picture suggests over-sold, yet a continuous concern of a recession coupled with rain on the radar somewhere in the Midwest is keeping prices under pressure.”
“The corn market was back and forth and finished close to the day’s highs that were made at towards the end of the day session,” Bryant Sanderson, with CHS Hedging, said. “High winds in southeast South Dakota and southwest Minnesota yesterday afternoon damaged some grain bins and some crops, but damage doesn’t seem to be widespread so far.”