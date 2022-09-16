Corn Sep 16, 2022 19 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save People are also reading… Farmer’s daughter pulled toward tractor pulling Sweet success: Clay County Fair baker takes top prize after seven years ‘Gentle giants’ hit the road for draft horse show It’s OK to Haggle with your neighbor Geneticists crack epigenetic code Green Beret braves farm-demining mission Truman Library tells story of farmer who became president Farmer dies in farming accident New apple varieties a hit Virtual fencing study looks to protect waterways Creative name reflects vet cannery Family strives for ongoing quality Transportation, housing big challenges for rural seniors Rural health care leads the way in innovation Sharing our story, worldwide dddd Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Corn The Hightower Report said today that it expects a continued uptrend in corn prices. “Corn remains in a solid uptrend, and if yield comes in an… Corn “Heightened concern supplies will be limited for the northern hemisphere and will underpin prices for now,” Total Farm Marketing said. “Yet, n… Corn The USDA will release four weeks of U.S. export sales on Thursday. “Some look for low corn sales due to lower Brazil, Argentina and Ukraine pr… Corn Corn markets are “slightly higher” this morning ahead of the export sales data, CHS Hedging said. Corn “Futures traded in 13-16 cent ranges and closed a few cents lower across the board with lack of support from wheat and overall, a quiet day ah… Corn The US 22/23 corn carryout came in at 1,218 mb and the USDA rated the corn crop at 53% good to excellent (vs 54% last week), according to Tota… Corn “Corn futures gave back early gains and ended lower on the day,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “News of lower China energy im… Corn Farmer selling seemed to pick up with December 22 corn closing at its highest levels since late June., according to Nick Paumen of CHS Hedging… Corn Bearish demand and good weather are pressuring corn prices, said The Hightower Report. “With the harvest just ahead and a lack of positive dem… Corn “After four weeks without export sales, today’s figures were uneventful and old news,” Total Farm Marketing said. “It might be argued that aft…