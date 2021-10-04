“The corn market opened higher on strength from the wheat market and demand optimism,” Ami Heesch, with CHS Hedging, said. “Prices drew additional support from strength in the crude oil market and weakness in the US dollar. Gains were limited from spillover weakness in the soy complex and increased harvest activity.”
“Corn futures ended slightly lower,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “Higher energy prices offered support. Talk of lower demand and uncertainty of US and China trade relations offered resistance. Ongoing US harvest also limits new speculative buying despite a lack of new farmer selling and talk yields might be a little lower than expected.”