“Rain on the radar and expectations for steady to higher weekly crop ratings failed to push prices lower,” Stewart-Peterson said. “It could be that the trade is experiencing short liquidation in front of Wednesday’s USDA report. Attention may be starting to focus on China, which continues to struggle with flooding and higher internal prices.”
“Traders are expecting USDA to show crop conditions unchanged to perhaps 1 point lower in the good/excellent categories tonight,” Brugler Marketing said. “Some analysts are also indicating that USDA’s August corn production estimate has been larger than the average trade guess in each of the past 5 years.”