Bulls feel the U.S. corn crop could still drop from the latest USDA estimate, ADM Investor Services reported. They noted the market is still not pricing in any 2020 weather problems, and that farmers have yet to be aggressive sellers as there is slow export demand.
“Brazil's corn production is forecast to decline from last year, even after CONAB raised its forecast slightly from November,” ADM Investor Services said. “The country’s farmers will grow 98.41 million metric tons of corn in the 2019-20 season, compared with 100.05 million tons a year earlier.”