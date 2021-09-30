Corn markets finished lower today as weakness from soybeans spilled over, Ami L. Heesch of CHS Hedging said, but the surging wheat market balanced things out. Grain stocks numbers came in higher than anticipated at 1.236 bln bushel, but 2020 corn production numbers were lower than estimated.
Corn futures rallied ahead of the report today, but dropped as the USDA numbers were “slanted negative,” Total Farm Marketing said. “The markets could be expecting yield numbers to be somewhat disappointing. In conversation with farmers so far, we would argue that corn yields are inconsistent.”