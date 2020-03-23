“Corn futures trade both sides of unchanged,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “Corn futures are still under pressure on concern about lower US corn demand. Some feel a combination of lower ethanol demand and export could raise US 2019/20 corn end stocks as much as 300 mln bu.”
Corn was unable to move higher Monday due to concerns about ethanol demand. “The corn market traded on the defensive from lack of ethanol demand for fuel with the current virus situation across the globe,” Ami Heesch, with CHS Hedging, said.