“The corn market plummeted on spillover weakness in the wheat and crude oil markets,” Ami Heesch, with CHS Hedging, said. “Uncertainty appeared to encourage investors to reduce their market risk. Price drew additional pressure from decent weather conditions in South America.”
“This week’s U.S. ethanol production could be up from last week with stocks slightly higher,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “Margins remain positive. Ethanol remains the lowest price additive. Demand remains strong both export and domestic use. U.S. corn export demand remains below pace to reach the USDA goal.”