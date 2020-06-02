“If you have to move corn by the end of the month,” John Payne of Daniels Trading said, “I would do so sooner rather than later.”
As for weather, Illinois conditions, for example, improved slightly this week to 56% good/excellent vs. 55% last week. The Illinois good/excellent category remains relatively low due to excess moisture, said
Bryant Sanderson of CHS Hedging.
As for international impact, The Hightower Report said, “Export news has been better and the sharp break in the U.S. dollars is a positive development.’’