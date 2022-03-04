 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Corn

Corn

The potential loss of Ukraine exports of corn makes the world situation tighter and could be enough to keep prices trending higher for now. Russia is also a corn exporter and no product is moving from either country at this time, according to Jack Scoville of the Price Futures Group.

As the rally continues in the corn futures, the basis has flattened on the front end with many end-users moving the bids to the July or September, a month and a half earlier than normal, reports Patti Uhrich of CHS Hedging.

CropWatch Weekly Update

