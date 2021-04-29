“Not a ton for excitement in the corn market today, wheat perhaps lent some support to take the edge off the downside,” Nick Paumen, with CHS Hedging, said. “Futures are up against a strong planting pace/nice weather in the U.S. and chances for rains in the safrinha crop regions. Although some updates to their forecasts this afternoon show the 10-14 day back to being drier.”
“May corn rallied on the close into deliveries or lack of,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “CN also rallied and traded near 7.47. CZ was down 1 cent and near 5.45. Talk that domestic users may want May contracts offered support. Fact cash is 13 cents over July futures supports CN-CZ spread.”