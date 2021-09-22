Traders are watching weather patterns during corn harvest. “The corn market was higher as buying came back to the market after two days of lower risk-off trade,” Bryant Sanderson, with CHS Hedging, said. “Heavy rain amounts in the eastern Corn Belt have delayed harvest there, but western Corn Belt is seeing ideal harvest weather.”
“Corn futures ended higher,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “Crude is higher on talk of lower supplies and higher demand. Forecast of cold US winter supportive. Oat futures are limit up on concern over lower Canada supply vs US increasing demand. There is talk that EPA may announce cuts in 2020, 2021 biofuel blending obligations soon.”