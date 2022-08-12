People are also reading…
WASDE report today showed the USDA drop the corn yield to 175.4 bu./acre vs. 175.9 expected and 177.0 in July. Ending stocks were at 1.388 billion bushels vs. 1.402 billion expected. Numbers were neutral overall as they were close to market expectations, according to Bryant Sanderson of CHS Hedging.
DTN’s Digital Yield Tour estimated corn yields at 118.5 bpa in Kansas and 142.8 bpa in Missouri, well below their 5-year averages as they have had the most weather troubles, according to Total Farm Marketing.