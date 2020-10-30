“The corn market finished the day in mixed territory with pressure stemming form December long positions being rolled out to the deferred months,” Ami Heesch, with CHS Hedging, said. “Additional pressure stemmed from month-end positioning ahead of next week’s election. The market was supported from lack of country movement and decent demand for US corn.”
“December corn experienced a quiet inside trading day,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “Export news remains very strong but the surge up in the US dollar over the past few days is seen as a negative force. The market also sees good weather in Brazil as a negative factor.”