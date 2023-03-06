Corn Mar 6, 2023 14 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save People are also reading… ‘Quiet’ changes come to crop insurance Is ‘this’ normal? Veterinarian explains calving problems Ways to minimize scours in young calves One crop’s ‘trash’ is another crop’s treasure Thankful for my sisters in agriculture Work around the clock at O'Dea farm Soy protein blocks LDL cholesterol Life has become cows and brats Unique approaches to alternative cow housing systems Fast fermentation attracts farmer It’s possible to take too many prescriptions Top 5 reasons for buying a Bush Hog Felton Angus Ranch 50th Annual Production Sale O’Deas embrace ag challenges Creamed Spinach ddddd Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Corn Analysts will be watching to see if corn markets can sustain a rebound. “After falling 50 cents in a week, bargain buyers finally stepped in t… Corn “May corn traded both sides of unchanged but couldn’t manage a higher settlement to follow up yesterday’s gains,” Kevin Stockard, with CHS Hed… Corn May corn made an important bounce back today, up 6 cents despite no confirmation of rumored corn sales to China, according to Kevin Stockard o… Corn Export business appears to be “circulating,” Jim Warren of CHS Hedging said, which is helping corn markets gap higher. Meanwhile, he notes tha… Corn A lack of export activity despite an expected shortfall of production may have sent a signal to traders that holding longs could be risky, acc…