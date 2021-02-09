 Skip to main content
Corn

Brazilian corn yield are expected to sit at 109 mmt, John Payne of Daniels Trading said with harvest delays. “I expect by the time spring rolls around we will see that closer to 100 MMT just due to the late plantings,” he said.

He expects old crop contracts to new highs due to the report today.

“In addition to the bullish mood coming from an expected tightening of the monthly balance sheet, the dollar is down sharply which is a bullish development for exportable commodities,” Total Farm Marketing said.

