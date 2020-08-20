Traders and analysts continued to have concerns about the size of the corn crop. “The corn market traded lower on crop tour findings this week and big crop ideas despite the damage done to the Iowa corn crop,” Ami Heesch, with CHS Hedging, said. “The market spent most of the session moving about in a 2-cent trading range.”
“Old crop corn sales from USDA’s weekly update were a low 61,574 MT,” Brugler Marketing said. “New crop bookings, however, were 723,345 MT. Total forward sales for 2020/21 corn is at 12.203 MMT, which is 160% above forward bookings for 2019/20 and the largest forward sales through week 50 on record – surpassing the 12.178 MMT ahead of the 96/97 MY.”