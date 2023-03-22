People are also reading…
“Corn is starting the day lower,” Patti Uhrich, with CHS Hedging, said. “The Chinese price of May corn matched a three-month low overnight. The CFTC data showed non-commercials in corn increased net shorts by over 140,000 contracts the past three weeks, the largest short position for specs in corn in over two years. USDA announced a sale to China yesterday.”
“An improved weather picture in SA will likely have little impact on this year’s corn and soybean crops in Argentina,” Mark Soderberg, with ADM Investor Services, said. “It will aid Brazil in wrapping up 2nd corn plantings and the remaining soybean harvest.”