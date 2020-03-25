Corn continues to trade on both sides of the ledger overnight. Expect some firming due to the stimulus package, but CHS Hedging’s Christopher Steinhoff said “corn still has the underlying issue of poor ethanol demand.” More ethanol statistics will be released this morning.
As the U.S. looks to recover from the impacts of coronavirus, President Trump has voiced his hopes for the country to be back to normal by Easter, though that is met with strong opposition by critics. “Markets like corn and cotton will be very sensitive to this given the exposure to gasoline (corn) and clothing sales (cotton),” John Payne of Daniels Trading said.