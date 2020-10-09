Corn ending stocks were reduced in the WASDE report, to 336 mln bushels, and lowered harvested acres by 1 mln. That sparked a higher day in the market, as additional strength from the rally in the soybean market, Ami L. Heesch of CHS Hedging said. “Feels like the trade is working off a much lower stocks number than what the USDA released in today’s report.”
ADM Investor Services said some traders feel final exports in corn could move higher despite not changing in today’s report. “There was talk today that China was active this week in buying US April corn.”