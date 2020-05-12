Brian Eley from The Andersons said future were weak ahead of the WASDE report, but after corn “caught a spark” despite “what should be perceived as bearish numbers,” he said. He also noted that due to the speed of planting this year, there shouldn’t be too much of a loss on corn acre projections.
The numbers from theat WASDE had old crop corn lowered by 29 mln bushels, feed usage upped by 25 mln and ethanol usage knocked down 100 mln bushels. “In my opinion what we saw after the USDA data was a classic sell the rumor buy the fact scenario,” Tom Fritz of the International Futures Group said. “Today’s price action clearly shows the corn market is done going lower for the near term,” Fritz said. “It is my opinion the spec trade just got too short.”