“The corn market is trading higher this morning, with support stemming from strength in the soybean and wheat markets,” said Katie Murphy of CHS Hedging. For her outlook, she sees trading to continue higher today as the market continues to find strength ahead of tomorrow’s updated WASDE report.
Oliver Sloup is cautiously optimistic for corn even though everyone is still wondering where the top will be. He said $4 is a significant point and prices may stall out there. If prices fall below the support line in the sand of $3.79 to $3.77 range things could go to the bearish side.
March futures are still sitting at $4 but trading is flatter in the near term, said John Payne of Daniels Trading.