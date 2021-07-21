Last night, December corn reached 5.71-1/4, underpinned by hot, dry conditions for the Dakotas, Minnesota, Nebraska and parts of Iowa that could cause the crop to deteriorate into August, said Matthew Strelow of Total Farm Marketing. There are also concerns out of Brazil where the Safrinha corn crop just experienced another frost event. On the bearish side, the U.S. dollar is strengthening, and demand is slowing down out of China as their corn price continues to fall.
Reports are circulating that the Biden administration is delaying the annual EPA proposals on Renewable Fuels Standard targets, said Jim Warren of CHS Hedging.