Corn

Corn

“The corn market closed higher on mixed yield reports and higher energy markets,” Patti Uhrich, with CHS Hedging, said. “…Continue to hear chatter of poor yields contributed by disease pressure and poor stalk quality causing down and tangled cornfields.”

“Ethanol production averaged 937,000 bpd — up 1.52% from last week,” Total Farm Marketing said. “Buying in corn as some of the trade thinks yields will be closer to 170. Cash basis on corn continue to push higher as pipeline gets thin. Argentina raises next year’s corn crop to record 55 mmt. U.S. weather mainly favorable for harvest.”

CropWatch Weekly Update

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

“Corn futures ended higher,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “Some might say that the corn market may have bought the fact afte…

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

Corn markets traded lower today before hitting the 200-day moving average, Jim Warren of CHS Hedging said. “Buyers were found waiting there an…

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

Lower crop production and slowed exports are continuing to weigh on corn markets, Ami L. Heesch of CHS Hedging said. Expect that trend to cont…

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

Some chatter is out there about lower test weights in early harvested corn in Illinois and Southern Minnesota, said Patti Uhrich of CHS Hedging.

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

Harvest pressure is hitting the corn market as the U.S. harvest progress is at 4% today, Pattie Uhrich of CHS Hedging said. The corn is showin…

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

The corn market is moving higher on follow-through from yesterday and overnight, with gains limited from bigger crop ideas and increased harve…

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

Corn markets are expected to be rangebound “with a weaker tone” as harvest starts to pick up speed, Ami L. Heesch of CHS Hedging said. The dec…

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

Cargoes of late corn shipped in August from the Rosario export hub on the Parana River in Argentina averaged just 28,400 metric tons, the lowe…

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

Corn markets firmed up overnight “after technical weakness” ahead of the report today, Ami Heesch of CHS Hedging said. Expect higher corn prod…

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

“The Farm Service Agency accidently released the acreage numbers, two days early, that USDA will use to help determine planted acreage in thei…

