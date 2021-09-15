“The corn market closed higher on mixed yield reports and higher energy markets,” Patti Uhrich, with CHS Hedging, said. “…Continue to hear chatter of poor yields contributed by disease pressure and poor stalk quality causing down and tangled cornfields.”
“Ethanol production averaged 937,000 bpd — up 1.52% from last week,” Total Farm Marketing said. “Buying in corn as some of the trade thinks yields will be closer to 170. Cash basis on corn continue to push higher as pipeline gets thin. Argentina raises next year’s corn crop to record 55 mmt. U.S. weather mainly favorable for harvest.”