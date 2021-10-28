 Skip to main content
Corn

Corn futures were mixed on a weaker bias overnight, Total Farm Marketing said. “This morning’s outside markets are viewed as bearish for corn this morning as crude sheds more than $2.00 per barrel to a 2-week low, and the dollar consolidates at a lofty level.”

Short-term support for the December corn contract sits at $5.51 ¼ after the strong day yesterday, The Hightower Report said. Much of that strength came yesterday on ethanol news, as the profit margins have been profitable for seven weeks in a row, hitting $1.63 last week. That is the highest weekly profit margin since 2015 “and would suggest that corn usage for ethanol production should continue to advance rapidly.”

CropWatch Weekly Update

