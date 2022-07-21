People are also reading…
Ukraine “may not export 20 mmt of corn,” but futures remain mixed in the U.S., ADM Investor Services said. There is a “lack of U.S. farmer selling and cancellations of delivery receipts,” they said. “China estimating record corn crop despite warm temps, some region too much rain and drought in north.”
Corn exports for the U.S. were above expectations this morning, with old crop exports at 33,900 tonnes and new crop at 570,200 tonnes. “Corn futures are re-testing recent lows as forecasts continue to show rain chances and relief from extreme heat next week,” CHS Hedging said.