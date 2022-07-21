 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Corn

People are also reading…

Ukraine “may not export 20 mmt of corn,” but futures remain mixed in the U.S., ADM Investor Services said. There is a “lack of U.S. farmer selling and cancellations of delivery receipts,” they said. “China estimating record corn crop despite warm temps, some region too much rain and drought in north.”

Corn exports for the U.S. were above expectations this morning, with old crop exports at 33,900 tonnes and new crop at 570,200 tonnes. “Corn futures are re-testing recent lows as forecasts continue to show rain chances and relief from extreme heat next week,” CHS Hedging said.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Corn

Forecasts show temperatures in the Western Corn Belt topping 100 degrees next weekend, with the South Dakota/Nebraska border seeing 110-113 de…

Corn

The weather outlook for the next two weeks has improved significantly as far as crop stress, and the market may find additional selling pressu…

Corn

“Unless the weather forecast shifts, the market is likely to find some support soon,” The Hightower Report said today.

Corn

Traders were watching the impact of inflation, forecasts and trade on corn markets.

Corn

Corn had a quick sell-off in this morning’s trade but regained strength going into the close , according Jim Warren of CHS Hedging.

Corn

Traders continue to try to sort out weather forecasts during a crucial time for the corn crop. "Corn prices were sharply higher overnight on m…

Corn

The Brazil 2022 winter corn harvest reached 53% complete as of July 14, according to AgRural, which compares with 40.5% a week earlier and 30.…

Corn

“Technically, last night’s strength may help a near-term bottom form in the market around 6.50 after prices fell below 100-day moving average …

Marketplace

Recently Listed

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News