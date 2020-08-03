Corn markets were watching weather trends, as well as export news with China. “Nonthreatening weather forecasts are increasing chances for above trend line yield,” Stewart-Peterson said. “Chinese government sold over 4 mmt of corn last week at auction. Strong China demand for US corn is expected to persist.”
Traders are looking ahead to upcoming USDA crop estimates. “Most are looking for a 100-300 mln bu. increase in the corn crop from USDA July number,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “Demand could be 100-300 mln bu. lower due to drop in exports and ethanol use. Bears are estimating a US carryout near 3,400 versus USDA 2,648.”