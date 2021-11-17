As U.S. harvest of a potentially record crop nears completion, parts of Ohio, Michigan and northern Indiana are delayed due to recent rains, said Matthew Strelow of Total Farm Marketing.
With a surge in the U.S. dollar to new contract highs for five sessions in a row and the potential correction in the wheat market, the corn market looks vulnerable to some back and fill type action, according to The Hightower Report. The rally may have stalled out with a successful test of the Nov. 2 high late last week.