 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Corn

Corn

  • Updated

As U.S. harvest of a potentially record crop nears completion, parts of Ohio, Michigan and northern Indiana are delayed due to recent rains, said Matthew Strelow of Total Farm Marketing.

With a surge in the U.S. dollar to new contract highs for five sessions in a row and the potential correction in the wheat market, the corn market looks vulnerable to some back and fill type action, according to The Hightower Report. The rally may have stalled out with a successful test of the Nov. 2 high late last week.

CropWatch Weekly Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

Corn was quiet overnight as the dollar continues to trade at higher levels, Total Farm Marketing said. “The short-term momentum in corn remain…

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

China is still absent from the US market since spring, according to Total Farm Marketing.

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

Corn futures are stuck near $5.74 as U.S. domestic ethanol markets are near season highs and processors are aggressive buyers to meet grind ne…

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

Corn contracts traded higher out of the gate this morning but peaked and a sell-off followed, according to CHS Hedging.

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

Corn markets traded slightly lower overnight, and there is talk China may be buying Ukrainian corn, Total Farm Marketing said. That would dela…

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

Corn prices in China have pushed to multi-month highs despite the advancing harvest after wet weather slowed crop collection just as record en…

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

Rumors swirl of China buying a half million mmt of corn from Ukraine last week, according to Total Farm Marketing.

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

Trade is expecting strong demand and decent harvest progress, said Ami Heesch of CHS Hedging. Harvest progress is expected to be 91-92% comple…

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

USDA has estimated variable cost of production for corn for 2022 at $346 per acre, which is up only $4 from $342 in 2021, or 1.2%. “We know th…

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

The battle between massive ethanol demand and ridiculous 2022 fertilizer prices will continue to help corn, said Jody Lawrence of Strategic Tr…

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News