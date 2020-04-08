May corn finished down 1 ½ cents at $3,30, while July corn closed down 1 ¾ cents at $335 ½. Hightower says dry conditions over Brazil’s southern crop growing area over the next week have “underpinned corn prices.” Lukewarm demand from U.S. ethanol plants continues to plague corn prices.
Stewart-Peterson said today’s weekly ethanol report was “predictably negative, with the lowest weekly production total since the report started in 2009.” Weekly production was down 32.9% from the same week last year, they said.