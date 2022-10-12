People are also reading…
“Corn futures ended unchanged,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “Corn futures continue to struggle near summer highs. USDA lowered US corn crop as expected. Yield is now 171.8. Crop watchers noted that US corn yield was down but certain states yields were above expectations given a warm and dry summer.”
“December corn touched $7 right after the USDA report was released, but then declined to be 13 cents lower; at the close it ended the session unchanged,” Jim Warren, with CHS Hedging, said. “The corn yield in today’s report was lowered .6 bushels to 171.9 bu/acre; combined with a 148 mln bu lower carryin. Our supply was lowered 172 mln bu.”