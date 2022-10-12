 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Corn

People are also reading…

“Corn futures ended unchanged,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “Corn futures continue to struggle near summer highs. USDA lowered US corn crop as expected. Yield is now 171.8. Crop watchers noted that US corn yield was down but certain states yields were above expectations given a warm and dry summer.”

“December corn touched $7 right after the USDA report was released, but then declined to be 13 cents lower; at the close it ended the session unchanged,” Jim Warren, with CHS Hedging, said. “The corn yield in today’s report was lowered .6 bushels to 171.9 bu/acre; combined with a 148 mln bu lower carryin. Our supply was lowered 172 mln bu.”

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Corn

Futures markets are “stuck in the range” we’ve seen since the end of August, CHS Hedging said.

Corn

With tightening supply in Europe and the U.S. and a strong recovery in China livestock prices, the market is showing solid gains this morning,…

Corn

Corn markets started lower and stayed lower after a lower-than-expected export sales report, CHS Hedging said. “Shipments from last week conti…

Corn

The war between Ukraine and Russia impacted corn markets to begin the week.

Corn

Corn markets were lower ahead of the Weekly Exports report, Alan Brugler of Barchart said. Ethanol output is averaging 889,000 barrels per day…

Corn

“The corn market traded lower on a strong US dollar, favorable harvest weather, and worries about the health of the global economy,” Ami Heesc…

Corn

“Futures are stronger this morning but overall, we remain locked in the range we saw for most of September,” said Nick Paumen of CHS Hedging.

Corn

WASDE corn average estimates: production 13.885 billion bushels vs 13.944 billion last month, yield 171.8 bushels per acre vs 172.5 bpa, and e…

Corn

Following the October WASDE, the market’s focus will shift to South American weather and U.S. export demand. “Our clients are looking to scale…

Marketplace

Recently Listed

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News