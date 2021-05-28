 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Corn

Corn

Overnight corrective action has the board 1 to 5 cents lower for this last trade day of the month, Alan Brugler of Brugler Marketing said this morning.

However, the market is up about a dime for the week and showing signs of completing a downward correction from contract highs on the charts, Total Farm Marketing said in its sunrise report.

Since Wednesday, the technical action has turned “very bullish” as traders see continued strong demand from China and plenty of weather uncertainty ahead, The Hightower Report said this morning.

Patti Uhrich of CHS Hedging calls for “quiet trade as we move into the weekend with rains forecast on Sunday over many areas.”

CropWatch Weekly Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

“The corn market had a sharp rally today, following through on yesterday’s reversal off of support,” Jim Warren, with CHS Hedging, said. “Bett…

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

“Corn futures tried to bounce off Tuesday steep losses,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “Managed funds have been big liquidato…

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

“Corn continued to slide lower, breaking through the 40-day moving average and reaching the 40-cent limit at one point towards the end of the …

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

“Recent rain events have been viewed as very needed and important to germinate the crop and get it moving forward,” Total Farm Marketing said.…

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

Weather continues to be favorable in the Midwest, “weighing on new crop corn futures,” Total Farm Marketing said. With no additional buying fr…

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

New crop corn futures continued to slip lower overnight on follow-through downward momentum before getting back to Tuesday’s settlement price …

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

Corn markets are mixed overnight, but had modest trading ranges, Total Farm Marketing said. “Periods of showers across the Midwest are expecte…

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

Corn futures started the overnight session lower and continued to slide to double-digit losses by this morning, Total Farm Marketing said this…

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

“Most corn contracts made new highs today, with the buying focus shifting to new crop months,” Jim Warren, with CHS Hedging, said. “The Decemb…

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News