Overnight corrective action has the board 1 to 5 cents lower for this last trade day of the month, Alan Brugler of Brugler Marketing said this morning.
However, the market is up about a dime for the week and showing signs of completing a downward correction from contract highs on the charts, Total Farm Marketing said in its sunrise report.
Since Wednesday, the technical action has turned “very bullish” as traders see continued strong demand from China and plenty of weather uncertainty ahead, The Hightower Report said this morning.
Patti Uhrich of CHS Hedging calls for “quiet trade as we move into the weekend with rains forecast on Sunday over many areas.”