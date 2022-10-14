Corn futures are lower to start, but still holding above support and higher on the week, Kevin Stockard of CHS Heading said today.
Bulls feel lower US supply and uncertain Ukraine export pace offers support for higher prices, Steve Feed of ADM Investors said this morning.
The market found solid support from fears of a cutoff in exports out of Ukraine, and from very bullish outside market developments, but according to The Hightower Report, the upside may be limited without resolution of the transportation issues for the US.