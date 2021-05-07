 Skip to main content
Corn

July corn is trading 4 3/4 cents higher on the session this morning and into new contract highs gain for the fifth session in a row, The Hightower Report said this morning.

Argentine weather conditions good for harvest activity, but it slows exports as water levels decline along the Parana River, Ami Heesch CHS Hedging said this morning.

Concern remains about the dryness in Safrinha corn areas of Brazil. “There may be “some” shower activity in some areas next Thursday into May 15; however, this is unlikely to counter evaporation,” ADM Investor Services said this morning.

