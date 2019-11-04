Corn prices are dealing with pressure from drier weather forecasts and spillover weakness from the wheat market, CHS Hedging said. “Weekly export inspections and sales continue to be disappointing, with this week’s inspections well below what the trade was looking for.”
With Friday marking a new Supply and Demand report, the market is expected to remain choppy going into it, according to Stewart-Peterson. “An improvement of weather this week as forecasts over the next 10-15 days see cold but dry weather which could help advance harvest also added selling pressure into the corn market.”