Weekly ethanol production rose from 724,000 barrels per day up to 765,000. Last week’s run was 26.7% under last year. “An increase is positive but we still have not changed the general market concern. The months of June and July is where the big questions will be answered,” Allendale said.
Ethanol stocks are still the lowest they have been since January and are down 5.2 million barrels over the past six weeks, Bryant Sanderson of CHS Hedging said.
Corn prices are up this morning and rising, on the strength of wheat, he said.