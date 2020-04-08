New ethanol numbers will be coming out today and traders will closely watch them, Joe Lardy of CHS Hedging said. Seeing what kind of demand is available will be the main driver for corn prices.
Keeping the same thought, the ethanol industry is hopeful a letter from Iowa senator Chuck Grassley will help bring funds to the biofuel industry and add Commodity Credit Corporation funds to the Higher-blends infrastructure Incentive Program. “For corn to get off the mat from a long term perspective, sellers must be able to rely on consistently strong ethanol bids,” John Payne of Daniels Trading said.