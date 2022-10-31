 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Corn

Corn futures are near the upper end of the recent range. Much of the strength is due to strong domestic feeder and crush basis and now Russia closing Ukraine export corridor. At the same time, weakness was linked to slow demand for US export and record low Mississippi River water levels, said Steve Freed of ADM Investor Services.

Mexico discovered H5N1 bird flu in a farm close to the U.S. border and on another farm in the south, Jim Warren of CHS Hedging said this morning. Warren also points out that December corn tested the $7.00 level overnight, but couldn’t exceed it despite the high volume of trade.

