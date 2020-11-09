Another active Friday sales report showed a total of 16 million bushels of beans were sold with China announced as a buyer of at least a third of them, said Jody Lawrence of Strategic Trading Advisors. Corn sales of 8 million bushels were also announced to an unknown destination. The sales pace has been so slowing but still strong enough to keep demand as a bullish factor.
USDA’s 10-year baseline report was released on Friday showing 2021 U.S. corn acreage area at 90 million acres (1 million acres lower than last year) soybean acreage at 89 million acres (up 5.9 million acres from last year) and wheat acreage at 46 million acres (1.7 million acres above last year).