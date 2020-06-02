“Corn traded both sides of unchanged. USDA rated the US corn crop 74 pct good/excellent,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “This is up from last week… Some private groups estimate US 2020 corn yield could be as high as 186 bpa. USDA trend yield is 178.5. That could add 650 mln bu. to the USDA crop size and their crop estimate of 15,995 mln bu.
A few sources of support pushed corn higher, but favorable weather limited gains. “The corn market traded higher on a bout of technical buying and spillover weakness in the US$,” Ami Heesch, with CHS Hedging, said. “Gains were limited from decent crop conditions and favorable weather for corn development. Country selling is fairly quiet.”