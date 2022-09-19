 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Corn

People are also reading…

“Corn futures started Monday trading both sides of steady,” Total Farm Marketing said. “However, double digit losses in the wheat complex weighed on corn futures, dragging them lower, however firmer soybeans late in the session helped pull corn steady to higher. A week ago Monday, the most recent USDA report was released and for all practical purposes was neutral.”

“Futures traded both sides today, feeling pressure from a sharply lower wheat market while soybeans were higher,” Bryant Sanderson, with CHS Hedging, said. “The December contract traded within last Friday’s trading range with the 100-day moving average at $6.685 and the 20-day moving average at $6.7075."

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Corn

Corn markets are “slightly higher” this morning ahead of the export sales data, CHS Hedging said.

Corn

“Heightened concern supplies will be limited for the northern hemisphere and will underpin prices for now,” Total Farm Marketing said. “Yet, n…

Corn

The USDA will release four weeks of U.S. export sales on Thursday. “Some look for low corn sales due to lower Brazil, Argentina and Ukraine pr…

Corn

The US 22/23 corn carryout came in at 1,218 mb and the USDA rated the corn crop at 53% good to excellent (vs 54% last week), according to Tota…

Corn

The Hightower Report said today that it expects a continued uptrend in corn prices. “Corn remains in a solid uptrend, and if yield comes in an…

Corn

“After four weeks without export sales, today’s figures were uneventful and old news,” Total Farm Marketing said. “It might be argued that aft…

Corn

Bearish demand and good weather are pressuring corn prices, said The Hightower Report. “With the harvest just ahead and a lack of positive dem…

Corn

Farmer selling seemed to pick up with December 22 corn closing at its highest levels since late June., according to Nick Paumen of CHS Hedging…

Corn

October crude oil finished $3.38 lower yesterday, causing economic concerns (as well as concerns about demand for biofuel)according to Total F…

Corn

“With the harvest just ahead and a lack of positive demand issues, the market looks vulnerable to a setback,” The Hightower Report said today.

Marketplace

Recently Listed

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News