People are also reading…
“Corn futures started Monday trading both sides of steady,” Total Farm Marketing said. “However, double digit losses in the wheat complex weighed on corn futures, dragging them lower, however firmer soybeans late in the session helped pull corn steady to higher. A week ago Monday, the most recent USDA report was released and for all practical purposes was neutral.”
“Futures traded both sides today, feeling pressure from a sharply lower wheat market while soybeans were higher,” Bryant Sanderson, with CHS Hedging, said. “The December contract traded within last Friday’s trading range with the 100-day moving average at $6.685 and the 20-day moving average at $6.7075."