Corn

“Corn futures ended higher,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “Higher commodity and equities may have helped corn futures. Weekly US corn exports sales were on the low side of estimates. US sales were 16 mln bu. Total commit is only 544 mln bu. vs 1,137 ly. USDA goal is 2,150 vs 2,471 last year.”

“Corn futures closed the day out higher with strength coming from wheat and soybeans, and technical buying,” Nick Paumen, with CHS Hedging, said. “…Weather for the next couple of weeks generally looks good to promote strong harvest progress, with some areas in the midwest saying they’ll be wrapped up with corn and soybean harvest by the end of the month.”

