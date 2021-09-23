 Skip to main content
Corn markets moved higher on Thursday as traders watched harvest weather. “The corn market was higher as buying continued from yesterday with macro influence providing support,” Bryant Sanderson, with CHS Hedging, said. “Harvest weather looks open for much of the Corn Belt and should see the crop dry down quickly.”

“Corn managed to end higher despite low US weekly export sales,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “Higher energy prices and talk ethanol is cheap vs alternative energies offered support. Crude is higher on talk of lower supplies and higher demand. Forecast of cold US winter supportive.”

