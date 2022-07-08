 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Corn markets were firm overnight, recovering from “multi-month lows,” Total Farm Marketing said. “Strong gains in wheat is spilling over to help corn in the midst of new highs in the dollar.”

“There is no time being afforded to producers for them to contemplate for very long,” Christopher Swift of Swift Trading said. “The influence of outside the industry traders, money, and aspects of Europe have created not only hyper volatility, but in micro bursts that can increase or decrease price by a significant percentage.”

"Word of China’s $200 bln dollar stimulus helped attract new buying,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “The fact Ukraine said th…

North Dakota still has 10% of its intended acreage unplanted, while 88% of the US corn crop is emerged vs 78% last week, according to Total Fa…

Total U.S. corn stocks were up 6% versus last year. On-farm stocks total 2.12 billion bushels as of June 1. Farmers are just tight holders of …

There was only one other time when corn was $7 and the stock market collapsed, and it was 2008, and it did not end well for the corn market, s…

Corn markets are “expected to remain volatile,” CHS Hedging said. “Brazilian farmers continue to report variable second crop corn yields due t…

