People are also reading…
Corn markets were firm overnight, recovering from “multi-month lows,” Total Farm Marketing said. “Strong gains in wheat is spilling over to help corn in the midst of new highs in the dollar.”
“There is no time being afforded to producers for them to contemplate for very long,” Christopher Swift of Swift Trading said. “The influence of outside the industry traders, money, and aspects of Europe have created not only hyper volatility, but in micro bursts that can increase or decrease price by a significant percentage.”