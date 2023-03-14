People are also reading…
Corn futures are “looking for stability,” CHS Hedging said. Expect more rangebound trade today, they indicated, after a quiet and weak overnight session.
Brazil’s corn crop is expected to surpass 126 mln tonnes, the highest volume of corn in history, despite planting delays in some areas, according to a Reuter’s poll. “The potential rise in Brazil’s total corn output will be driven by a 4.4% increase in planted area and the expectation of higher yields in the season,” ADM Investor Services said.