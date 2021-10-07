 Skip to main content
Traders are looking ahead to the next supply and demand report. “The corn market finished the day slightly higher on position evening ahead of next week’s USDA S&D report,” Ami Heesch, with CHS Hedging, said. “…The UDSA announced the sale of 314k tonnes of corn to Mexico for the 2021/22 marketing year.”

“Corn futures have equal support due to talk of lower US harvest corn yields and lack of new US farmer selling,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “There is also support from dry weather in Brazil and Argentina. Matif corn futures are trading higher due to slow EU harvest and lower corn imports.”

