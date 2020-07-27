A more agreeable weather outlook helped push corn slightly lower Monday. “The corn market traded slightly lower on a bit cooler outlook with chances for bouts of rain,” Ami Heesch, with CHS Hedging, said. “Weakness from the neighboring wheat market seemed to be overshadowed by sharp losses in the US dollar.”
Corn exports were running behind projections. “Export inspections came in at 31.4 mln bushels, well below the 57.3 needed on a weekly pace to meet USDA projections,” Stewart-Peterson said. “Total inspections year to date are 1.463 bln bushels, behind last year’s pace and still well below the USDA projection for this year at 1.775.”