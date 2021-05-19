“Quite the price action today with most contracts finishing 20 cents above the lows with the July contract finishing unchanged,” Bryant Sanderson, with CHS Hedging, said. “It seemed more fund driven today than anything as the U.S. weather looks nonthreatening. There was another new crop corn sale to China announced this morning.”
“Tight basis continues to surface, and this would suggest farmers have been reluctant sellers after last week’s price plunge,” Total Farm Marketing said. “Consolidation is the keyword to describe July futures the last three sessions. December futures, however, are more reflective of a very consistent weather pattern that suggests above-normal precipitation on the 6- to 10-day outlook.”